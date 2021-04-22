Home / India News / 'Quarantining at home and...': Rahul Gandhi says India is facing double crisis
'Quarantining at home and...': Rahul Gandhi says India is facing double crisis

The crisis of the country is not just corona, but the anti-people policies of the Centre, 'hollow speeches' and 'false celebrations'.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a concrete solution to the present Covid-19 situation of the country from PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the country fighting its worst battle against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, reporting the highest number of daily cases recorded ever in the world needs concrete solutions and not "false celebrations" or "hollow speeches".

The crisis of the country is not just corona, but the anti-people policies of the Centre, the leader said, adding that while he is quarantining at home, the flow of sad news is continuous. In a jibe at PM Modi's Tika Utsav which, the Centre claimed, has provided speed to the ongoing vaccination drive, Rahul Gandhi said the present situation does not need these 'false celebrations'.

On Thursday, India's daily Covid-19 cases hit a record high with over 3.16 lakh new infections, which is the highest-ever recorded in any country.

While the Centre is expanding its vaccine drive to strengthen its fight against the raging pandemic, Rahul Gandhi has said that the Centre's vaccine policy is like demonetisation, which will subject common people to a lot of monetary and health stress while a few industrialists will benefit.

As the number of patients requiring serious medical attention is increasing in the country, an acute shortage of oxygen is being reported from states. Blaming the Centre's flawed policy for this, Rahul Gandhi said India lacks a covid strategy. "Exporting oxygen and vaccines when our own people are dying is nothing short of a crime," he said.

Though Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had been pitching for the expansion of the vaccination programme instead of limiting it to only 45 years and above, it has slammed Centre's decision to make it available in the open market where vaccine makers can decide the price.

