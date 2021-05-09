Quarry work illegal, high-level probe ordered in Kadapa blast

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday formed a multi-department panel to conduct a high-level probe into the Kadappa quarry explosion, where 10 labourers were killed, after preliminary probe by revenue authorities suggested that the leaseholder of the quarry had no permission to use explosives for mining activities in the area.

Kadapa district collector C Hari Kiran made the observation in his report to the state government submitted on Sunday. Based on his report, the state government ordered the probe by a multi-departmental panel comprising officials of five different departments, including mine, geology, industries and revenue and sought another report in five days.

“The committee headed by the district joint collector has been asked to submit a report to the government within five days. Stringent action would be taken against the leaseholders of the limestone quarry as per the law, as prima facie it was proved that he had not followed any safety precautions in using the explosives,” state minister of mines and geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy told reporters in Vijayawada.

The minister also announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased who were killed during the blast while unloading detonators from a vehicle at a limestone quarry.The incident happened at Tirumalakonda hillocks on the outskirts of Mamillapalli village of Kalasapadu block at around 10 am on Saturday.

“We shall also make the mine operator pay additional compensation to the victims’ families as per the Labour Act. Operators of other mines have also been alerted to ensure all safety measures are taken to prevent such blasts in the future,” Reddy said.

In his report to principal secretary (mines and geology) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Kiran said the explosion took place at the limestone mine extending over 30.696 hectares in Survey Nos. 1 and 133. The original leaseholder of the mine is C Kasturi Bai, wife of C Ramachandraiah, legislative council member of YSR Congress party, but the general power of attorney was given to one C Nageshwar Reddy of Chechaiahgaripalli village for a period of 10 years.

“Reddy was doing quarry operations illegally during this pandemic situation, knowing that the department officials were appointed as nodal officers for Covid-19 duties and there were holidays for the weekend. He illegally brought the explosive material to the quarry in a car and the explosion took place at the time of unloading due to negligence and lack of proper precautions in handling the material,” the collector said.

While Reddy continues to hold the permission for mining till November 2021, he did not have the permission to use and transport detonators for mining activity from the competent authority.

“During raids conducted by the mines and geology department for three days in October 2019, it was found that Reddy had been conducting underground mining operations without appointment of statutory employees. He also excavated excess quantities of barytes (a variety of limestone) beyond the annual approved quantity,” the collector said.

Kiran also pointed out that Reddy was conducting quarry operations and excavated thousands of tonnes of minerals without environmental clearance and forest approval. The quarry operations were also not in accordance with the approved scheme of mining.

The collector pointed out that in August 2020, the assistant director of mines and geology department of Kadapa had recommended suspension of quarry operations as Reddy had violated all norms. Accordingly, the director of the department had issued show cause notice to the lease holder asking why no action should be initiated against him.

