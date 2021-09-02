Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
'Queerphobia' rampant in medical education, need revamp, says Madras high court

Justice N Anand referred to a report filed by Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a transwoman, and said “queerphobia” – prejudicial and abusive attitudes and behaviours directed at the LGBT community – was rampant in medical education.
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The court also directed the police to amend its conduct rules to ensure that activists and other members of non-governmental organisations working with LGBTQ persons are also protected from police harassment.

The Madras high court on Tuesday came down heavily on conversion therapies employed by medical professionals to purportedly cure non-normative gender and sexual identities of persons belonging to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community and issued notice to the National Medical Commission and the Indian Psychiatric Society to submit reports before the next date of hearing on how the two medical bodies would help prevent this from happening.

The court also directed the police to amend its conduct rules to ensure that activists and other members of non-governmental organisations working with LGBTQ persons are also protected from police harassment.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order, made available on Wednesday, while hearing a writ petition filed by a same-sex couple seeking protection from harassment by the police and their families in March. In an unprecedented move, the judge had sought counselling on LGBT issues before passing a slew of orders on June 7.

Justice Venkatesh referred to a report filed by Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a transwoman, and said “queerphobia” – prejudicial and abusive attitudes and behaviours directed at the LGBT community – was rampant in medical education.

Gummaraju’s report stated that the curriculum of undergraduate forensic medicine described “sodomy”, “lesbianism” and “oral sex” as sexual offences, and “transvestism” (cross-dressing) as a “sexual perversion”.

madras high court queer rights
