According to official information received in Simla up to mid-day on June 3, 26,000 persons are believed to have fallen victims to the earthquake disaster at Quetta, out of a total estimated population of 40,000. In Mastung district, another 10,000 are reported to have perished, including 2,000 in Mastung town alone.

HT This Day: June 4, 1935 -- 36,000 dead in Quetta and Mastung

Entry by Passes

An official “Communique” has been issued, prohibiting the entry of private individuals in Baluchistan. Entry to the earthquake area will be restricted to officials on duty passes for which are obtainable from the Quarter-Master-General in India, A.H.Q. Simla.

Indian Casualties

A semiofficial statement explains the difficulties of obtaining authentic Information about Indian casualties, as the local authorities, for the moment, are devoting their attention to rescue work and relief of distress.

Kolepur Tunnel

Report of the subsiding of the Kolepur railway tunnel is denied so that there is no interruption of railway traffic. Evacuation of Quetta was expected to be completed by Monday evening.

Rumours Discounted

Rumours about the military authorities having decided to blow up the Indian Bazar at Quetta have been contradicted by the authorities, who have announced their intention to undertake salvage operations as and when possible.

SIMLA, June 3

The following official statement has been issued by the Government of India regarding the Quetta earthquake situation, based on official messages received till mid-day of June 3:

Material Damage

There were renewed shocks at intervals throughout, yesterday, but no further serious damage or casualties are reported.

In Quetta city, the total dead is estimated at 26,000, out, of an estimated population before the earthquake of 40,000. It. is estimated that not less than 20,000 corpses remain buried under the debris. The bodies of about 5,000 recovered have either been buried burnt

Cantonment area: Reports now confirm that RAF lines and one quarter of two Military Cantonment have been destroyed, but the Staff College area has not been damaged. The Dairy building has been damaged but is standing.

Outlying districts:

(a) Chaman, Loralai, and Fort Saneman are unaffected. It is estimated that 70 per cent of the population in some outlying villages are either dead or injured. The villages between and including Mastung and Belell are reported to have teen completely destroyed.

(b) Relief Work and Supply

The numbers now being fed, including troops are approximately: British 6,000 Indian 30,000. The food situation is satisfactory. Milk supply is available for children. Supplies of tonned milk, tinned meat, meat essence, perishables and brandy are being distributed. The Indian Military hospital has treated about 1,000 wounded and 10,000 evacuated to the Rest Camp on the Race Course. Eleven thousand doses of anti-tetanus serum and large supplies of cholera vaccine were sent to Quetta yesterday by air and train. Supplies of medical stores such as flannel, bandages, splints, iodine, creosol and every description of medical supplies have been and are being dispatched. Arrangements have been made to send a hundred medical students and fifty nursing sepoys and also general hospital personnel. The Royal Indian Army Service Corps personnel for supply work have also been dispatched. The electric light Power Station is working on a restricted load. General Ironside, Quartermaster General, is leaving for Quetta, to-day.

Administration

About 3,500 persons were was evacuated from Quetta and the surrounding districts, yesterday. Food was provided at railway stations. The behaviour of the population under heart-rending conditions is excellent and the people are cooperating whole-heartedly with the local authorities. It is hoped that there will be generous and urgent response to the Viceroy’s Earthquake Relief Fund appeal.

The following subscriptions for the fund have been received today:

The Commander-in-Chief ₹2,000; Lady Chetwode Rs. 500.

A. G. C., Baluchistan Rs. 1,000; Nawab Mehrab Khan Bugti, Rs. 1,000; American Red Cross 5,000 dollars.

The Viceroy has received a message of sympathy from the Governor General of Australia for earthquake sufferers.

The Assistant Director of Ordnance Stores, Quetta, reports that it is impossible at present to verify casualties among clerks and store-keepers. The Chief Engineer, Western Command. reports that sixty per cent of Engineer clerical staff is required.

The following casualties are officially reported:

Albert Edward Todd, Mrs. Todd, Sheikh Mandah aged seventeen, still buried and believed to be dead are Jan Leidekopes and Mrs. Elizabeth Lourentz.