Quote of the day: ‘AI will reduce burden of doctors, not replace them’, Anupriya Patel says at AI Impact Summit 2026

Artificial Intelligence will reduce the burden of the doctors, Union minister Anupriya Patel said, adding that fears AI could replace doctors and clinicians are “largely misplaced” and that the technology would rather benefit the entire medical fraternity. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel delivers keynote address on the theme, "Innovation to Impact: AI as a Public Health Game Changer" at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (@AnupriyaSPatel X)

Also read: Macron meets Modi in Mumbai: Trade, defence on bilateral agenda

Patel made the remarks on Tuesday at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. “Routine high volume tasks will be carried out by AI and the doctors and specialists can focus on the complex cases or clinical decision-making," she said. The minister further said that non-specialists can benefit from AI, because they would be elevated in their roles and operate at the top of their expertise.

Also read: Six courts in Gujarat receive bomb threats emails, premises evacuated

"So there are a significant number of doctors and clinicians who are convinced with the strength of AI. But then there are also fears that AI might be a threat to doctors and clinicians. AI could replace, and I feel that these fears are largely misplaced. Because AI is here to augment. AI is here to assist. AI cannot replace the clinicians," Patel said.

She said the fears that AI could ever replace clinicians are not really true.