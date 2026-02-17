Six courts in Gujarat receive bomb threats emails, premises evacuated

Six courts in Gujarat, including the district courts in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, received bomb threats through emails on Tuesday, leading to evacuation and security checks, PTI reported, citing officials. Several courts in Gujarat received bomb threat mails on Tuesday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

The latest case of threat mails comes a day after at least two dozen schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails.

The latest bomb threat mails targeted the district courts in Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, according to The Indian Express.