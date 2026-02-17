Macron meets Modi in Mumbai: Trade, defence on bilateral agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted French President Emmanuel Macron for bilateral talks in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17, to discuss key issues of mutual interest and strengthen Delhi-Paris relations.

President Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17 to 19 at the invitation of PM Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in Delhi, besides the bilateral summit in Mumbai.

France is seeking to expand its military partnership with New Delhi, with discussions expected on a potential contract for 114 additional French fighter jets.

The visit follows India's confirmation last week that it intends to place a major order for Rafale jets, as well as the signing in January of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Union, which both sides termed the “mother of all deals”.

France is one of India’s closest strategic partners in Europe and a key supplier of defence equipment such as the Rafale combat jets and Scorpene submarines.

Indian authorities recently moved forward in the purchase of 114 new Rafale jets from French maker Dassault, just days ahead of Macron's visit.

The visit follows Modi’s trip to France in February 2025 and reflects the “mutual trust and depth of the India-France strategic partnership”, the external affairs ministry has said.

Tap to watch | Off to a healthy start? Macron seen jogging in Mumbai on Day 1 of India visit

Earlier in the day, Macron, along with First Lady Brigitte Macron, paid a tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Later in the evening, Macron will attend the India-France Innovation Forum at a hotel, and take part in the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

After the engagements in Mumbai, Macron, accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron, will participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19.

Macron is the second world leader to be hosted by Modi in Mumbai recently after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who made the country’s financial hub the destination for his first official visit last October.

France and India co-chaired the AI Action Summit in February 2025, and the innovation and science and technology partnerships are a key part of the Horizon 2047 roadmap. The bilateral Year of Innovation will focus on collaborative events for innovation in different sectors, including culture, trade and technology.