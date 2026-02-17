France's Emmanuel Macron lands in Mumbai, to meet PM Narendra Modi today; new Rafale deal on cards

French President Emmanuel Macron began a three-day visit to India early on Tuesday, arriving in Mumbai around midnight for his fourth visit to the country since taking office in 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Mumbai on Tuesday and will then travel to New Delhi for an artificial intelligence summit on Wednesday and Thursday. (Yogesh Naik/Hindustan Times)

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, were received at Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and others. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Tuesday

The Indo-French talks are expected to focus on artificial intelligence cooperation and a potential multibillion-dollar deal for Dassault Rafale fighter jets.

France is seeking to expand its military partnership with New Delhi, with discussions expected on a potential contract for 114 additional French fighter jets.

Macron will then travel to New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

The visit follows India's confirmation last week that it intends to place a major order for Rafale jets, as well as the signing in January of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Union, which both sides termed the “mother of all deals”.

The new Rafale deal The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, last week cleared the purchase of Rafale jets, with "the majority" of them to be manufactured in India.

HT had reported on February 12 that the proposal worth ₹3.60 lakh crore was cleared to procure 114 new Rafale jets from France's Dassault Aviation.

Christophe Jaffrelot, an India specialist at Sciences Po Centre for International Studies in Paris, described the potential EUR30 billion ($35 billion) deal for 114 Rafales as the "contract of the century" and a potential "crowning achievement" for bilateral ties.

If finalised, the jets would add to the 36 Rafales India purchased for its air force in 2016 and the 26 it has ordered for its navy.

Negotiations over the additional aircraft are still ongoing with the manufacturer, but the French presidency has expressed optimism that a "historic" agreement could be reached.