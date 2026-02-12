India to get additional 114 Rafale jets as DAC clears proposals for ₹3.60 lakh crore

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared the proposals worth ₹3.60 lakh crore to procure 114 new Rafale jets from France's Dassault Aviation, officials said on Thursday. For the Indian Air Force (IAF), AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}, Combat Missiles, and Air-Ships Based High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (AS-HAPS). Image for representation (Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

The majority of the MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India. The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground-attack capability with deep-strike power and very high accuracy. The AS-HAPS will be utilised for persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Intelligence, telecommunications, and remote sensing for military purposes.

“The procurement of MRFA will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF with long range offensive strikes,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The approval for procurement of the Rafale jets came just four days ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India.

The Indian Air Force's fighter squadron strength has come down to 29 in recent months, which is below the approved number of 42. Its workhorse MiG-21 was retired in September and other early variants of the MiG-29, the Anglo-French Jaguar and the French Mirage 2000, are nearing the retirement, according to Reuters.

Apart from the upgrade for the IAF, proposals have also been cleared for the Indian Army for procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II). “Vibhav mines will be laid as anti-tank obstacle system to delay the advance of enemy mechanized forces. The overhaul of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 Tanks and BMP-II will enhance service life of equipment ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army,” the ministry said in its statement.

The Navy is also set for an upgrade with clearance for 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generator and P8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft. “Induction of 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine based Electric Power Generator under Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 will minimise the dependency on foreign manufacturers, ensure self-reliance in power generation requirement of Indian Navy. The acquisition of P8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy’s combat/war-fighting capability of long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance and maritime strike capability,” the ministry said.