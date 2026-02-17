Off to a healthy start? Macron seen jogging in Mumbai on Day 1 of India visit | Watch

French President Emmanuel Macron who is in India for a three-day official visit was seen jogging along the walkways in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Macron landed in Mumbai, India's financial capital, accompanied by his wife Brigette Macron around midnight on Tuesday and is expected to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 and also hold key bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Macron was seen jogging in Mumbai along with his security staff. (X/@htTweets) This is Macron's fourth official visit to India since becoming the French President in 2017. Videos of Macron, dressed in blue shorts and T-shirt, jogging in Mumbai were shared on social media as he was accompanied by his security staff and also security officials from the Indian side, while sleuths of the Mumbai Police manned the road. He was seen jogging at around 11am in Mumbai's Churchgate area. Watch video of Macron jogging in Mumbai:

Macron in India on 3-day visit Macron and France's First Lady were welcomed at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Also read: Video recorded inside SUV shows moments before collision killed Sahil Dhaneshra in Delhi The French President will be in India from February 17 to 19 during which talks are expected to focus on artificial intelligence cooperation and a potential multibillion-dollar deal for Dassault Rafale fighter jets. Macron will be in national capital Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 18 and 19. Also read: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev among 14 legends write to Pakistan government, urge ‘immediate medical care’ for Imran Khan Soon after Macron landed in Mumbai, PM Modi welcomed him and said that he looks forward to the French President's India visit. “India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron (sic),” Modi wrote on X.