Off to a healthy start? Macron seen jogging in Mumbai on Day 1 of India visit | Watch
French President Emmanuel Macron is in India for a three-day visit and will hold key bilateral talks with focus on artificial intelligence cooperation.
French President Emmanuel Macron who is in India for a three-day official visit was seen jogging along the walkways in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Macron landed in Mumbai, India's financial capital, accompanied by his wife Brigette Macron around midnight on Tuesday and is expected to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 and also hold key bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This is Macron's fourth official visit to India since becoming the French President in 2017.
Videos of Macron, dressed in blue shorts and T-shirt, jogging in Mumbai were shared on social media as he was accompanied by his security staff and also security officials from the Indian side, while sleuths of the Mumbai Police manned the road. He was seen jogging at around 11am in Mumbai's Churchgate area.
Watch video of Macron jogging in Mumbai:
Macron in India on 3-day visit
Macron and France's First Lady were welcomed at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The French President will be in India from February 17 to 19 during which talks are expected to focus on artificial intelligence cooperation and a potential multibillion-dollar deal for Dassault Rafale fighter jets. Macron will be in national capital Delhi for the AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 18 and 19.
Soon after Macron landed in Mumbai, PM Modi welcomed him and said that he looks forward to the French President's India visit. “India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron (sic),” Modi wrote on X.
Modi and Macron are set to hold bilateral talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai to review progress under the India-France Strategic Partnership and exchange views on key regional and global developments, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, according to reports.
The two leaders are also expected to inaugurate the India–France Year of Innovation 2026, an initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration in research, startups, and advanced technologies.
India-France ties
France is seeking to expand its military partnership with New Delhi, with discussions expected on a potential contract for 114 additional French fighter jets. Last week India's defence ministry confirmed that it intends to place a major order for Rafale jets, as well as the signing in January of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Union, which both sides termed the “mother of all deals”.