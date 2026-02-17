Video recorded inside SUV shows moments before collision killed Sahil Dhaneshra in Delhi

The video shows the SUV being driven at speed on a road without a divider. In the footage, the vehicle appears to swerve into the opposite lane and narrowly miss a bus.

The viral clip was reportedly filmed by a woman seated next to the teenage driver, believed to be his sister.

According to police, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the matter remains under investigation.

The crash took place at 11:57 am on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College under the Dwarka South police station limits. Police found a pile-up at the scene involving a Scorpio SUV, a Swift Dzire taxi and Sahil’s motorcycle. Sahil was found lying by the roadside and was declared dead.

A video recorded inside an SUV moments before a fatal road crash in Delhi's Dwarka has raised fresh questions about the accident that killed 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra. The footage shows a minor driving the vehicle at high speed while filming a social media reel, shortly before it collided head-on with Sahil’s motorcycle.

Moments later, the SUV collides with Sahil's motorcycle, approaching from the other direction. The clip also shows Sahil attempting to overtake the bus just before the impact. His family claims the version circulating online is trimmed and does not show the final seconds of the crash.

Mother alleges stunt driving for reels In a public appeal, Sahil's mother, Inna Makan, alleged that the SUV occupants were making stunt videos for social media when the accident occurred.

“My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February,” she said. “He, along with his sister, was out in the Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt.”

Calling herself a helpless mother who raised her son alone, she urged media organisations and Dwarka residents to support her demand for justice and appealed to parents to be more vigilant about road safety.

Autopsy points to severe head and chest trauma The post-mortem report states that Sahil died due to haemorrhagic shock resulting from cranio-cerebral injuries. Doctors noted a skull fracture on the left side, a large subdural hematoma, brain swelling and hemorrhagic contusions.

The report also recorded multiple rib fractures, lung damage and significant internal bleeding, with about 100 ml of blood found in both pleural cavities. Injuries to the head and chest were described as fatal and consistent with a high-impact road accident.

Minor granted bail Police said the SUV driver was a 17-year-old who did not possess a valid driving licence. He was apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which initially sent him to an observation home.

On February 10, the Board granted him interim bail, citing his ongoing Class 10 board examinations as the reason for temporary release.

Investigators have seized all three vehicles involved, conducted mechanical inspections and collected CCTV footage from the area. The injured taxi driver, Ajit Singh, was treated at IGI Hospital, and final medical opinion on his injuries is awaited.