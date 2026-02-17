DU bans protests on campus for a month amid row over UGC's anti-casteism rules

Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday issued an order banning public meetings, processions, demonstrations and protests of any kind on the campus for a month, citing concerns over obstruction of traffic, threats to safety and disturbance of public peace. A group of students from Delhi University protesting against the UGC's rules against discrimination, terming them biased, on the DU North Campus in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

The order comes after recent controversies, such as when two FIRs were registered by Delhi Police last week after a scuffle between two student groups during a protest over the UGC's anti-casteism rules. The rules are currently halted by the Supreme Court as General (or “upper caste”) category students have called them biased, while several anti-caste groups call for their implementation. In another incident, on February 12, a bucket of water was thrown at historian S Irfan Habib while he was speaking at programme about social justice.

In the order dated February 17, DU's office of the proctor said the restriction follows inputs that "unrestricted public gatherings" could escalate and affect law and order.

It referred to a prior direction by the assistant commissioner of police, Civil Lines area, prohibiting public meetings or carrying of torches or similar materials; slogan-shouting and speeches that may affect public tranquillity or traffic flow.

Manoj Kumar, proctor, DU, stated in the order that “in the past, organisers often failed to control such protests, which escalated and spread widely, resulting in deterioration of law and order within the university campus”.

The order prohibits assembly of five or more persons, shouting slogans and making speeches, “carrying of any hazardous materials, including mashals, beacons/torches etc”.

The ban takes immediate effect and will remain in force for one month unless withdrawn earlier, it stated.

Reacting, Mithuraj Dhusiya, associate professor of English at Hansraj College and member of the executive council, DU, called the move a "blanket clampdown", as per a report by news agency PTI.

Image below: DU order dated February 17, 2026