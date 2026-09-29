Fresh Pocso case filed against granite baron R Veeramani in Tamil Nadu

The Central Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu police on Monday registered a fresh Pocso case against granite baron R Veeramani, officials said.

The fresh case was registered based on a complaint by a woman who alleged that Veeramani sexually assaulted her minor daughter. (HT_PRINT)

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Veeramani is currently in custody, along with alleged accomplices, Ganeshan, Shanthi and her husband Mahandra Simhan.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu central crime branch registers another Pocso case against R Veeramani

The fresh case was registered based on a complaint by a woman who alleged that Veeramani sexually assaulted her minor daughter.

The mother appeared in person at the SIT’s offices in Chennai to file her complaint on Monday.

Also Read: Ex-employee held over Veeramani’s Pocso video

Meanwhile, the state police in a press release has appealed to the public to share any relevant information, facts or documents or any other key details pertaining to the case through the WhatsApp number 9345319676.

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{{^usCountry}} All informants will remain confidential, said police. “Additionally, it is informed that all received information will be investigated and prompt action will be taken,” said the release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All informants will remain confidential, said police. “Additionally, it is informed that all received information will be investigated and prompt action will be taken,” said the release. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Madras HC restrains media from publishing videos in Veeramani Pocso case

The SIT comprises of additional commissioner of police, CCB Chennai P C Thenmozhi, joint commissioner (law and order) Disha Mittal, Superintendent of Police J Mutharasi and deputy commissioner of police (crime against women and children) V V Geethanjali.

It is operating under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A Amalraj.