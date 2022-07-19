'Radicalisation by global terror groups is...': Government's reply in Lok Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said some foreign agencies inimical to India along with global terrorist groups are making efforts to radicalise people, but the inclination towards radical ideologies is miniscule. In a reply to an unstarred question by Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah and Pushpendra Singh Chandel, MoS home Nityanand Rai stated,"Radicalisation by the global terrorist groups like ISIS, al Qaeda etc. is one of the most challenging problems faced by countries all over the world. In the Indian context, some foreign agencies inimical to India along with global terrorist groups have been making efforts to radicalise people. “However, inclination towards radical ideologies is minuscule as compared to the population of the country owing to various factors and efforts by the government,” he added, listing out initiatives of the Modi government in curbing radicalisation in the country. Rai said the government has ensured coverage of various welfare schemes without discrimination, introduced special schemes for unserved and underserved communities and areas and promoted 'composite culture and coexistence among various communities."Besides ensuring constitutional safeguards to minorities, the government has made institutional efforts for ensuring fair representation of minorities and other less-represented communities in all spheres of life, the minister said, adding there is an exclusive ministry of minority affairs for the purpose.

"The government has created a Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs to help and coordinate with various security and law enforcement agencies," the MHA reply stated.

