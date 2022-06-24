No fresh booking at Guwahati hotel where Shinde camp MLAs are staying: Report

Guwahati's Radisson Blu hotel which is buzzing with activities because of the rebel Sena MLAs is not making any fresh bookings for the next one week as the staff are saying the hotel is fully occupied, news agency PTI reported. On the possibility of bookings after the next week, the hotel authorities are non-commital, the report said. Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray invited too, says Assam CM as Congress asks Maha MLAs to leave

An online search for a room in the luxury hotel also showed no room. "The response was: There are no available room for these dates", the PTI report said. A hotel staff told the agency the hotel is booked because of the four-day Ambubachi Mela at the Kamakhya temple. On Friday, rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde visited the temple, triggering speculation that he might have gone out of the hotel to return to Mumbai.

According to reports, the hotel with VIP guests has turned into a fortress with the Guwahati police taking over the security from private guards. The entry of common people has also been barred, almost.

The Congress on Friday staged a demonstration near the hotel against the stay of the Sena MLAs in the hotel at a time when Assam is reeling under flood. A day before, on Thursday, Trinamool protested in front of the hotel targetting the BJP. Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP government of being 'heartless' and 'cold-blooded' for making Assam's people suffer the flood while diverting the government's resources towards guarding Maharashtra MLAs.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma found nothing wrong is rebel Sena leaders camping at the Guwahati hotel and said all tourists are welcome in Assam. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray can also come to Guwahati, Himanta said. "Some people have come to Assam. They booked hotels. I am happy for that. You also come, it will help Assam's economy. Through this, Assam's tourism is also getting promoted," Himanta said.

"I don know what kind of mindset these people have. Should I shut down Guwahati's hotels because there is flood in some part of the state. We are providing relief to the flood affected people. How can I shut the hotels in Guwahati," the chief minister said.

