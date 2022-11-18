Ragged in Jadavpur University hostel, says judo medallist

Kolkata Police have registered an FIR after 2019 Commonwealth Para Judo Champioship bronze medallist Buddhadeb Jana was allegedly assaulted in a ragging incident at Jadavpur University hostel by a former student last week.

A senior police officer said 22-year-old Buddhadeb Jana, who is visually impaired, has been studying at the University since 2020 and was allegedly assaulted and threatened by an inebriated former student on November 7.

Jana had won bronze for India in the Commonwealth Para Judo Championship at Birmingham in 2019.

He said that one the day of the incident, he had gone to the New Block hostel to meet a friend and was looking for a writer who could help him appear for an upcoming exam.

“The ex-student had come to the New Block hostel. Suddenly, he approached me asking my name and came too close. As he was in an inebriated state, I just asked him to step back. He got furious and tried to assault me, which I blocked with my hand. This infuriated him and he started pushing me, abusing me and threatening me. My friend rescued me and brought me out,” Jana said.

Jana later lodged a complaint with the vice chancellor of the university. Subsequently, the university authorities lodged a police complaint.

“Soon after getting the complaint from the student, the university’s anti-ragging squad started a probe and placed a report before the anti-ragging committee, which then placed it in the executive council meeting. The executive council decided to lodge a police complaint,” said Snehamanju Basu, registrar of the university.

Based on the complaint, Kolkata Police registered a FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

“Investigation is going on,” said a senior police officer of Kolkata Police’s south-suburban division.

