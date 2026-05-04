Raghav Chadha congratulates BJP on 'historic' West Bengal sweep, says verdict reflects decisive leadership

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha congratulated the BJP as they make their way to a 'historic' victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. The BJP have already secured 207 seats, compared to the All India Trinamool Congress's 80.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha congratulated BJP.(HT_PRINT)

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Taking to X, the BJP politician wrote, “Congratulations to the entire BJP family on the impressive election results, with West Bengal marking a historic & decisive victory that stands out as truly remarkable.”

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"The outcomes from Assam and Puducherry further reflect people’s continued faith in development and strong governance.

"This victory stands as a testament to the decisive leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the strategic vision of Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji, and the dedicated efforts of BJP National President Shri @NitinNabin Ji.

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{{^usCountry}} “A win for every citizen aspiring for a stronger, more developed India”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A win for every citizen aspiring for a stronger, more developed India”, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The numbers alone point to the shift in Bengal's transition from TMC to BJP. The BJP's vote share rose to around 44.8 per cent from 38 per cent in the 2021 assembly polls. It shows consolidation and expansion. Meanwhile, TMC had a drop to nearly 41.7 per cent from 48 per cent during the same elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The numbers alone point to the shift in Bengal's transition from TMC to BJP. The BJP's vote share rose to around 44.8 per cent from 38 per cent in the 2021 assembly polls. It shows consolidation and expansion. Meanwhile, TMC had a drop to nearly 41.7 per cent from 48 per cent during the same elections. {{/usCountry}}

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The TMC has lost after 15 years in power, and this is the first election held after a massive voter deletion under the SIR process. Meanwhile, in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma is also guiding the BJP to a third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reacted to the West Bengal Assembly Elections. Taking to X, he wrote, “This historic victory for the BJP in Bengal is the result of the sacrifices, struggles, and martyrdom of our countless workers. It is a triumph of the patience of those families who, even while enduring violence, never abandoned the saffron flag.”

“In this arduous journey of the BJP from zero to a resounding majority today, I bow to all those workers who offered their lives, endured violence, suffered tortures, and yet never wavered from the path of ideology--and to their families. The people of Bengal have paid tribute to all those martyred BJP workers through this resounding majority.”

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In another post, he wrote, “The people of Bengal have taught such a lesson to the infiltrators and their sympathisers that the parties indulging in the politics of appeasement will never be able to forget. With the hopes and aspirations with which Bengal has expressed this trust in the leadership of Shri Modi ji, we will certainly fulfill them.”

“BJP will work day and night to restore the lost glory of Bengal, the sacred land of great personalities like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekananda, Kavi Guru Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and to realise the dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’”, he added.

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