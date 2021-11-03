Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Raghupati Raghav', 'Vaishnav Jan' to be sung in schools : Chhattisgarh government
india news

‘Raghupati Raghav’, ‘Vaishnav Jan’ to be sung in schools : Chhattisgarh government

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the relevance of the two hymns, ‘Raghupati Raghav’, ‘Vaishnav Jan’, has increased in the changing socio-political environment all over the world.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the practice of singing the two hymns, ‘Raghupati Raghav’, ‘Vaishnav Jan’, will inculcate values and thoughts of Gandhiji among school students. (PTI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 01:09 AM IST
By Ritesh Mishra

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government has mandated mandatory recitation of “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram” and “Vaishnav Jan to Tene Kahiye Ji” hymns in schools across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

“These two favourite hymns of Gandhiji will be recited regularly in the schools of Chhattisgarh. This will inculcate good values and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi among school students”, said chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Baghel said the aim to also to pay tribute to the eminent personality.

“The spirit of social unity and harmony will be strengthened among the children of the state through the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi,” said Baghel.

Baghel also stressed the need to imbibe the basic spirit of Gandhiji’s favourite hymns and adopt them in everyday life.

“The relevance of Gandhiji’s favourite hymns has increased in the changing socio-political environment all over the world. National unity and social harmony are the basic nature of India and to make politics a medium of service, it is the duty of all of us to feel the pain of the needy, victims, and the underprivileged and ensure helping them in every possible way”, Baghel said.

In September, the Chhattisgarh government decided to develop an ashram in Nava Raipur along the lines of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram ashram in Wardha to promote the ideals of Mahatama Gandhi.

The government claimed that rural art, craft, folk music and other artisans will be promoted and experts will also visit the ashram to provide guidance. The government is also planning to open an old-age home and a school for underprivileged kids.

