PM Modi-led govt not using instruments to restore normalcy in Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is not using instruments to bring normalcy back in Manipur and wants the sensitive border state to continue burning. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a press conference in the national Capital. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a press conference in the national Capital, a day after the PM replied to the debate on no-confidence motion, Gandhi said, “The Prime Minister can’t go to Manipur. At least he should have spoken about Manipur at length. Manipur has been burning for months now. And the Prime Minister wants the Manipur to continue to burn.”

Also Read: View: Why Congress can’t hold a candle to Modi govt on Manipur

Gandhi maintained that the Indian Army can stop “this nonsense”, referring to the Manipur crisis, in two days and said, “The only conclusion I want to draw that the PM has tools in hand but for some reason he refuses to use them.”

Speaking of the PM’s speech in Parliament, Gandhi said, “PM was cracking jokes and smiling even as Manipur is on fire for months.”

Recalling his own visits to the state, Gandhi said, “I have been to all states. We visit when there are floods, droughts and even tsunami. But we have never seen anything like this before. When I went to Meitei area, they said don’t bring any Kuki as a part of your security otherwise we will kill them. Similarly, Kuki warned us against bringing Meitei security guards.”

“Manipur has been decimated. Manipur doesn’t exist as a state. A state requires control and authority, which have disappeared. When I went there, central security forces said they have not seen anything like this. That’s why I said Manipur has been murdered by the BJP,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON