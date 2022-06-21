Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh step up attack on Agnipath: 'If anything good for BJP...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday once again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for its ‘attack’ on the country via the Agnipath scheme. Rahul Gandhi - who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fifth time on Tuesday in the National Herald case - slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “causing sufferings to the people of the nations” with policies. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav asked the BJP to ‘set an example’ by releasing the list of its members who are sending their children to the Agniveer scheme.

“Prime Minister, the people of the country are suffering every day as a result of your 'benefits that improve with time’,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet. Comparing the Agnipath scheme to previous schemes that also faced heat from the opposition parties, he added, “Demonetisation, wrong GST, CAA, record inflation, record unemployment, black agricultural laws…and now the attack from Agneepath. If anything is ‘good’ for BJP, it is fatal for the country.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “The way the BJP is trying to get its supporters to count the so-called benefits of 'Agniveer', it would be better if the BJP releases the list of its members-supporters who are sending their children to this scheme. It is better to set an example for the BJP than to give a discourse. BJP should stop insulting the youth.”

Several opposition parties have stepped up their attack on the government over the Agnipath scheme in recent days amid large-scale protests against it in several parts of the country. BJP ally Janata Dal (United) has also sought a rethink of the scheme.

Meanwhile, the government has been strongly defending the scheme, calling it a "transformative reform" measure for recruitment into the armed forces that will provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation.