Rahul Gandhi, as a kid, asked Sonia Gandhi, 'Am I good-looking?'. This was her reply

When Rahul Gandhi was a kid, he asked his mother Sonia Gandhi whether he was good-looking. "My mom looked at me and said no you are perfectly average. So that's the idea I have in my head," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in an interview with Youtuber Samdish Bhatia when Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Telangana. "It is a story you make up to sound cool?" the interviewer asked Rahul Gandhi. "No no, my mother is like that, right? My mother will put you immediately in your place. My father also. My whole family is like that. If you say something, they will put you exactly where you need to go. So, she said you are average. That stuck in my mind," Rahul Gandhi said.

In the interview taken during the walk, Rahul Gandhi spoke about many things ranging from his religious views to the shoes he is wearing for the long yatra.

"Of course, I believe in God. I believe in a God that is my design. I don't believe in a god that is his design or his design (someone else's design). It is a very personal idea, my internal idea. If you want to go on the philosophical side, I want to say that Shiva is a good idea, it's a good milestone. And understanding the concept of Shiva in our system is very powerful. And I would tend in that direction," Rahul Gandhi said adding that Shiva personifies a wholesale attack on the idea of the self, arrogance.

Rahul Gandhi said he shops for his shoes but now his mother and sister also send him shoes. “Some of my politician friends also gifted me shoes,” he said. “Are any of them from the BJP?” the interviewer asked. “No no, they only throw shoes at me,” Rahul Gandhi said.

As people poured in to watch Rahul Gandhi walking, the Congress leader, in a reply to a question from the interviewer, said he does not personally like the trend of political leaders being treated as gods.

"When you meet somebody that you love and have affection for, how do you feel? So the way you feel when you meet your dad after sometimes, that's how I feel," Rahul Gandhi said describing his emotion when he is greeted on his way.

"But I don't have the same relationship with my dad," the interviewer said adding that it was a joke and a cue for Rahul Gandhi. "Hahaha," Rahul Gandhi obliged and said but most people have that kind of a relationship with their dads.

"Do you sleep well at night knowing that so many people have hope in you?" the interviewer asked.

"I don't see it as hope, you see it as hope. I see this as a relationship. I have love and affection for them and they have the same for me," Rahul Gandhi said.

