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Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi over ‘economic storm’, making reels during Italy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi is laughing and making reels, while farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are “in tears”

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:21 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a raging “economic storm” and said he is laughing and making reels, while farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are “in tears”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

“An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy,” he wrote on X, referring to Modi’s ‘Melody’ toffees gift to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy. “Farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along.” Gandhi said this is not leadership but a farce.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi wants the public to enjoy the “melody” of speeches while surviving the “misery” of his government’s loot. “In the past 11 years, under Modi Govt, the average debt per Indian has increased 11-fold....!! ...while the wealth of 229 tycoons, along with 26 newly added billionaires, has reportedly crossed 97.50 lakh crore,’’ Kharge said on X.

 
modi government rahul gandhi farmers
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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