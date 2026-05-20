Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi over ‘economic storm’, making reels during Italy visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a raging “economic storm” and said he is laughing and making reels, while farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are “in tears”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

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“An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy,” he wrote on X, referring to Modi’s ‘Melody’ toffees gift to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Italy. “Farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along.” Gandhi said this is not leadership but a farce.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi wants the public to enjoy the “melody” of speeches while surviving the “misery” of his government’s loot. “In the past 11 years, under Modi Govt, the average debt per Indian has increased 11-fold....!! ...while the wealth of 229 tycoons, along with 26 newly added billionaires, has reportedly crossed ₹97.50 lakh crore,’’ Kharge said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Congress’s media and publicity department chairman, Pawan Khera, attacked the government over the price rise. He said petrol prices have risen 38% and diesel 62% since the Modi government came to power in May 2014. “A domestic LPG cylinder that cost ₹414 in 2014 now costs ₹913 in Delhi, a 121% increase, and has crossed ₹1,000 in several other cities.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress’s media and publicity department chairman, Pawan Khera, attacked the government over the price rise. He said petrol prices have risen 38% and diesel 62% since the Modi government came to power in May 2014. “A domestic LPG cylinder that cost ₹414 in 2014 now costs ₹913 in Delhi, a 121% increase, and has crossed ₹1,000 in several other cities.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the government collected ₹43 lakh crore in taxes and excise duties on petroleum products over the past 12 years and questioned why none of it had been passed on as relief to consumers, farmers, or the middle class. “Everyone is making money except you and me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government collected ₹43 lakh crore in taxes and excise duties on petroleum products over the past 12 years and questioned why none of it had been passed on as relief to consumers, farmers, or the middle class. “Everyone is making money except you and me,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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