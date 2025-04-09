Rahul Gandhi attacks Waqf Act, Modi’s ‘silence’ on US tariffs: 'Where's PM hiding'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday denounced the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it anti-Constitution and an "attack on freedom of religion." Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (AICC)

Rahul Gandhi warned that it wouldn’t be long before the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological parent, the RSS, began targeting the rights of other minorities, including Sikhs and Christians.

Speaking at an All India Congress Committee (AICC) event on the banks of the Sabarmati in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the recent tariffs imposed by the United States.

"Did you see the photograph of PM Modi hugging Trump? This time he ordered Modi ji that 'we will not hug but will impose new tariffs'. PM Modi did not say a word. To divert attention from this they ran a drama in Parliament for two days," news agency PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi.

"Where is the PM hiding?" Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul accuses Modi yielding to US pressures

Rahul Gandhi said that the tariffs would harm the economy and accused Modi of once again yielding to US pressures. He joked that instead of a hug, Donald Trump had sent Modi an order about the tariffs and criticised the Prime Minister for staying silent on the issue, claiming that Parliament was used to divert attention from the matter.

In response to PM Modi's meeting with Mohammad Yunus, Chief Advisor to Bangladesh, Gandhi described Modi as weak, especially after Yunus' critical remarks about India. Rahul Gandhi also mocked Modi’s “56-inch chest” persona, suggesting that it had deflated.

"Where is the 56-inch chest," Gandhi asked, taking a swipe at Modi.

Gandhi advocated for a caste census in India, describing it as a ‘social X-ray of the country’ that would expose societal disparities.

The former Congress president also accused the BJP-RSS of pushing a "divisive agenda." He cited an incident in Rajasthan, where a Dalit leader’s visit to a temple led to it being purified with 'Gangajal'.

Gandhi said, "And they claim to be Hindus. They don't give a right to a Dalit to enter a temple. They get it cleaned. This is not our religion. Our religion is that which respects every religion and every person," he noted.

Referring to an article in an RSS-linked magazine, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS were now targeting the rights of Christians and would next go after Sikhs. He claimed the RSS ideology was incompatible with the Constitution and that they sought to control all Indian institutions through a hidden agenda.

Gandhi said, “They have everything at their disposal but we have truth and the love of the people on our side.”

Gandhi also condemned the privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), arguing that valuable industries were being handed over to tycoons like Adani and Ambani, including sectors such as ports, airports, cement manufacturing, and defence. He claimed this would lead to job losses.

Addressing Congress workers, Gandhi urged them to prepare for the upcoming elections, as the public was growing tired of the BJP. He alleged that the BJP manipulated the election results in Maharashtra and denounced the Election Commission for withholding the voter list for both Maharashtra and Congress.