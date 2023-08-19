‘Thanks to Rahul Gandhi’: Kiren Rijiju posts video on Congress MP's bike ride to Pangong

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share a video comparing road condition en route Pangong Lake apparently during the UPA government in 2012 and in the present regime, following Rahul Gandhi's bike ride from Leh to Pangong Lake."Thanks to Rahul Gandhi for promoting excellent roads of Ladakh built by the @narendramodi govt. Earlier, he also showcased how Tourism is booming in Kashmir Valley & reminded all that our "National Flag" can be peacefully hoisted at Lal Chowk in Srinagar now!" the Union minister for Earth Sciences posted, referring to Gandhi's bike trip from Leh to Pangong Lake earlier in the day.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

On the eve of his father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi undertook a bike ride from Leh to Pangong Lake in Ladakh. It is first trip to Ladakh since it was made a union territory after being carved out of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Congress MP shared several pictures of his motorcycle expedition from Leh to Pangong on his social media account with a caption “On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

"On Sunday, he is leaving for Nubra Valley on the motorcycle for a night stay there. En route, he is likely to meet commoners including shopkeepers and farmers,” Congress spokesperson Tsering Namgyal said, adding he will be back in Leh on Monday.Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had unfurled the tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on the last day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir.

