Rahul Gandhi rides to Pangong Lake during Ladakh visit: ‘My father used to say…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday drove to Pangong Lake during his Ladakh visit weeks ahead of the polls for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-Kargil). The Wayanad MP shared 10 photographs of his bike ride to Ladakh on Instagram. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on way to Pangong Tso.

Sharing the pictures, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Some of the photos were also shared by the official X handle of the Congress party with caption, “Upwards and onwards - Unstoppable!”

Gandhi is expected to stay overnight in a tourist camp near Pangong Lake.

Tsering Namgyal, Congress’ Leh district spokesperson and leader of opposition in LAHDC-Leh, said on Friday, “He hasn’t been to Pangong lake and wanted to see it and spend some quality time.”

This is Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the abrogation of Article 370.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Ladakh and received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport. He interacted with youth at an event in Leh on Friday.

Addressing an interactive session, Rahul Gandhi said that "India got freedom in 1947 and consolidation of freedom in India is constitutional. The Constitution is a move... The way you put Constitution into action is by setting up institutions that support the vision of the Constitution. The Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha, force all these elements... Now what RSS is doing is it is placing its own people in key pots of institutional structure."

Rahul Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Ladakh but extended his tour by six more days on Friday.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil hill council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

