On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, Congress's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' greetings

The Congress party on Monday extended its wishes to party leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday, calling him “fearless” and “Mohabaat ki Dukaan”. “To a fearless leader and to his unwavering commitment to keeping India united. To his unflinching faith in love, a love which is willing to forgive, to trust, to hope, and to embrace differences. To our own ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ - Happy Birthday,” the party wrote on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Several other political leaders have extended their wishes to Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: “Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony.”

Congress leader and Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar shared a picture with Gandhi from Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, “Sending warmest birthday wishes to Sri @RahulGandhi. Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health and more strength to bring positive change.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said, “Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together.”

Congress' mega celebrations for Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, several ‘Happy Birthday’ posters were put up outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital to wish the Congress leader. The party has also planned to take out a 5-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on Monday.

The Mumbai Congress will be holding a range of programs under the name ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ on Monday to mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday. During the program, party workers will interact with people in every ward and discuss their problems.