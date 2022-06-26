Rahul Gandhi continues attack on PM Modi: ‘While India struggles…'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and inflation. Stating that the PM's mastery in “Entire Distraction Science” cannot "hide the disasters", Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi is busy planning his next distraction while Indians struggle. "PM’s mastery in ‘Entire Distraction Science’ can’t hide these disaster- ₹ at 78/$, $17 bn LIC value lost, WPI Inflation at 30yr high, Unemployment at all-time high, Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL. While Indians struggle, the PM is busy planning his next distraction,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has been slamming PM Modi and his government's handling of the economy. Last month, the Congress leader had said that PM Modi should “manage the economy instead of directing his focus on managing media headlines".

This also comes as Congress has been protesting against the Centre's Agnipath scheme as well as the questioning of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Case.

Meanwhile, on Friday, workers of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), vandalised Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad - alleging the local MP’s inaction on the recent 1-km buffer zone notification by the Supreme Court around forest areas. Around 19 activists of the SFI and CPI(M) have been arrested in connection with the attack.