'Focus on economy, not headlines': Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi on rupee's unprecedented low against dollar

With rupee slumping to an all-time low against the US dollar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that prime minister Narendra Modi should manage the economy instead of directing his focus on managing media headlines. “Modi ji, you used to criticise Manmohan ji when ₹ fell. Now ₹ is at its lowest ever value. But I won't criticise you blindly,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Rupee at all-time low, falls 60 paise to close at 77.50 against US dollar

“A failing rupee is good for exports provided we support exporters with capital and help create jobs. Focus on managing our economy, not media headlines,” he added.

Modi ji, you used to criticise Manmohan ji when ₹ fell.



Now ₹ is at its lowest ever value. But I won't criticise you blindly.



A falling ₹ is good for exports provided we support exporters with capital and help create jobs.



Focus on managing our economy, not media headlines. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2022

The Congress MP's tweet came after the rupee slumped by 60 paise over its previous close to settle at an unprecedented low of 77.50 (provisional) against the US dollar. During the trading session, the currency reached its lifetime low of 77.52.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, too, posted a series of tweets taking a swipe at PM Modi over rupee's fall. While earlier in the day he remarked that the currency was in ‘ICU,’ in his latest tweet he demanded that the prime minister explain to the country how rupee is in its worst phase since 1947, when India became an independent state.

"ये ऐसे नहीं होता मित्रों, मैं शासन में बैठा हूँ, मुझे मालूम है...इस प्रकार से इतनी तेजी से रुपया गिर नहीं सकता..."



फ़िर क्या कारण है कि आज रुपया, हिंदुस्तान के 75 साल के इतिहास में सबसे निचले स्तर पर पहुँच गया ?



ये जवाब देना पड़ेगा आपको...

मोदी जी, देश आपसे जवाब मांग रहा है ! pic.twitter.com/wMG2DaNmdU — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 9, 2022

“What is the reason that today, the rupee is at its lowest in India's 75-year-history. You will have to answer this question…Modi ji, the nation is demanding explanation from you,” Surjewala posted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON