Rahul Gandhi cooks Champaran meat with Lalu Yadav, takes for Priyanka. Video

A day after the third meeting of the opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance in Mumbai, the Congress on Saturday released a video of Rahul Gandhi visiting Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in Delhi where they chatted over food and politics with Champaran mutton on their plate. The meeting took place a month ago, on August 4, hours after Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the Modi surname case was stayed by the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi had earlier shared the photos soon after the meeting. The video was released on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house in Delhi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As seen in the video, Rahul Gandhi asked for a takeaway for Priyanka Gandhi too which Priyanka relished at home and doubted whether Rahul indeed cooked the mutton. "Everyone did. I cooked, Lalu ji cooked, Misa cooked," Rahul said. "So you did group cooking? Very nice," Priyanka Gandhi said as she took a bite of the Champaran mutton with a piece of chapati.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meat was brought from Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav said as Rahul Gandhi marinated the mutton on the instructions of Misa Bharti. As they chatted over food, Lalu Yadav said he likes Thai food. On this, Rahul Gandhi said Priyanka makes good Thai salad Som Tam which is a mixture of many things, 'like politics'. "I find Lalu ji very incisive. I respect Lalu ji's political acumen," Rahul Gandhi said.

"What is the spice of politics," Rahul Gandhi asked Lalu Prasad Yadav. "Fight, fight against injustice. This is the spice of politics," Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

"I will be in hot water if I don't take a little portion of this (Champaran mutton) for Priyanka," Rahul Gandhi said. On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi can cook, he said he learnt basic cooking while he was staying alone in Europe but is not an expert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Lalu ji, what's the reason behind BJP spreading hatred every 15-20 years?" Rahul Gandhi said. "Political hunger is something that never gets satiated," Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

"But when the economy is doing better, the spread of hatred is limited. And when the economic condition is in bad shape, it (the spread of hatred) increases. Like now, the economic condition is bad and hatred is spreading," Rahul Gandhi said.

"What happened in Mewat, people faced huge losses. Everything is closed, schools are closed," Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav who was also present at the family gathering said. "What your parents and grandparents took the country on a righteous path. Today's generation should not forget that," Lalu Prasad Yadav said as Rahul Gandhi asked for political advice. The video then captures Priyanka Gandhi eating Champaran meat and asking Rahul who actually cooked it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.