Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea against Gujarat high court order

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear an appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat high court order against his conviction in a criminal defamation case. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

A Supreme Court bench of justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra is scheduled to hear the petition.

The appeal was filed on July 15, exactly a week after the high court dealt a blow to Gandhi’s endeavour to revive his Lok Sabha membership, ruling that the Congress leader “breached modesty” and that his offence involved “moral turpitude”.

The complainant in the case, BJP leader Purnesh Modi, has already filed his caveat in the top court to ensure no orders are passed in Gandhi’s appeal without hearing his side.

On March 23, a Gujarat magisterial court convicted Gandhi for his remarks on ‘Modi’ surname after Purnesh Modi filed a criminal complaint. The Congress leader was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, which disqualified him as an MP under the Representation of People Act.