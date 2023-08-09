‘Couldn’t see that': Hema Malini on Rahul Gandhi's ‘flying kiss’ in video

The Congress on Wednesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its allegation of Rahul Gandhi blowing a ‘flying kiss’ in parliament. Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas shared a clip on social media of a private news channel in which BJP's actor-MP Hema Malini was heard saying she could not see the Congress MP's gesture.Parliament Monsoon Session: LIVE updates“Did you see him blow that flying kiss which you found it inappropriate, obscene?" the reporter asks the BJP MP from Mathura. She replied,"I don't know. I could not see that. Some words were not correct".

BJP MP Hema Malini (PTI file)

“I didn't see any flying kiss: Hema Malini Ji. But she has also signed on that fabricated complaint”, Srinivas posted on X, the platform which was formerly known as Twitter.Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said,"Rahul Gandhi asked some very pointed questions to the government about complete inaction and mishandling of Manipur. The government is not addressing those questions. This is the classic tactic (strategy) of the BJP. Every time we raise pointed issues, they always try to divert it by going back to events that happened in history or talking about things that have no connection". The BJP's women MPs have complained to the speaker against the Wayanad MP's alleged ‘flying kiss’ in the Lok Sabha.“We didn’t like it when he (Rahul Gandhi) gave a flying kiss while he was leaving as it goes against our culture. We won’t tolerate such things in the Parliament”, Union minister Darshana Jardosh, who was among the complainants, told PTI.ALSO READ: Smriti Irani objects to Rahul Gandhi's 'flying kiss' gesture: Only misogynist…

The BJP has escalated the attack on Rahul Gandhi, who made his first speech in Lok Sabha after being reinstated as an MP following the stay on his conviction by the Supreme Court in a 2019 Modi surname defamation case. BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video clip which shows the Congress MP's alleged gesture in the lower house.“When House of the People, where laws are made to protect dignity of women, stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is if he (Rahul Gandhi) should be brought to task”, Union minister Smriti Irani, who during her speech in Lok Sabha had accused Rahul Gandhi of ‘inappropriate’ gesture, told reporters outside parliament.

