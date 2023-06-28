Rahul Gandhi fuels conversations with Delhi's motorcycle mechanics | Pics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jun 28, 2023 02:41 AM IST

The Congress shared pictures on Facebook of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Karol Bagh here on Tuesday and interacted with them.

Rahul Gandhi can also be seen repairing a bike.

Gandhi posted pictures of his interaction with the mechanics on Facebook and wrote: "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving."

The Congress also shared pictures on Facebook of the former party chief working on motorcycles and interacting with the mechanics.

"These hands create India. The grease on these clothes is our pride and self respect. Only a people's hero works to encourage them. Shri Rahul Gandhi with bike mechanics at Karol Bagh in Delhi. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues...," the opposition party said in a post on the social media platform.

