Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, misses Parliament session
india news

Rahul Gandhi gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, misses Parliament session

Rahul Gandhi will take his shot after he recovers from Covid-18 as advised by doctors, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in June.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20.(ANI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) three days ago, according to several reports. News agency ANI cited people familiar with the matter that he did not attend Parliament on Thursday and Friday after receiving the jab against Covid-19. However, it was not clear whether he got Covaxin or Covishield.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in the past questioned Rahul Gandhi over the delay in getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and accused him and his family of creating vaccine hesitancy.

In June, the Congress party said party president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the Covishield vaccine and that her daughter and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken her first dose. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi will take his shot after he recovers from Covid-18 as advised by doctors.

Also read | Delta caused 82% Covid cases in 3 months: Data

"Instead of beating around the bush and creating non-issues, the Modi government should concentrate on vaccinating 80 lakh to one crore people daily in order to meet the target of 100 crore Indians by December 31, 2021," Surjewala told PTI. "This is the only 'raj dharma' they need to follow after failing the people of India during the second wave of Covid-19," he added.

The Wayanad MP tested positive for Covid-19 on April 20.

Also read | Concerns rise as 46% of senior citizens yet to get first vaccine dose

The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination strategy and asked them to make its policy public on how to vaccinate all Indians and protect them from Covid-19 in future.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 460 million. The health ministry said that 20,96,446 first doses and 3,41,500 second doses were administered in the 18-44 age group on Friday. It added that 15,17,27,430 people in the 18-44 age category cumulatively have received their first dose across all states and Union territories and 80,31,011 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi coronavirus covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP