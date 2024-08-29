 Rahul Gandhi got ₹1.40 crore from Congress to contest Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli, Wayanad | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi got 1.40 crore from Congress to contest Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli, Wayanad

ByHT News Desk
Aug 30, 2024 12:11 AM IST

The Congress party declared that Rahul Gandhi was given ₹70 lakh each to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad and Raebareli.

The Congress party disclosed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) that its leader Rahul Gandhi was given a total of 1.40 crore to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from two seats. Gandhi was given 70 lakh each for contesting the general elections from Wayanad and Raebareli, the party said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT)

Rahul Gandhi won from both Wayanad and Raebareli, but ended up retaining his seat in Uttar Pradesh. Bypolls will be conducted in Wayanad soon, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the party's candidate.

Despite being Congress' star campaigner for the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi was not the party leader who got the highest amount to contest the polls. The only Congress candidate to get a higher amount was Vikramaditya Singh, who was given 87 lakh from the party fund.

Singh contested the elections from Mandi constituency seat in Himachal Pradesh, but lost the polls to actor-politician Kangana Ranaut from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Other leaders to get 70 lakh included Kishori Lal Sharma, who defeated BJP's sitting MP Smriti Irani, K C Venugopal (Alappuzha in Kerala) and Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu). Radhakrishna and Vijay Inder Singla – Congress candidates from Gulbarga in Karnataka and Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, respectively – also got 70 lakh each.

Read more: What Smriti Irani said on Rahul Gandhi's ‘changed’ politics, ‘white T-shirt’

Meanwhile, senior party leaders Anand Sharma and Digvijay Singh got 46 lakh and 50 lakh from the party fund, respectively. However, both lost in the elections.

The Congress party won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, and Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the lower house.

In January 2022, based on the recommendation of the EC, the government had hiked the election expenditure limit for candidates to 95 lakh from 70 lakh for Lok Sabha elections and to 40 lakh from 28 lakh for assembly elections.

For Lok Sabha polls, the revised expenditure limit now stands at 90 lakh for bigger states and 75 for smaller states.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / India News / Rahul Gandhi got 1.40 crore from Congress to contest Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli, Wayanad
