Khalistani radicals chant ‘go back' slogans ahead of Rahul's New York visit

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a six-day tour of the US spanning across three cities, received mixed reactions from the audience, ahead of his address to the Indian-American diaspora in New York. A video showed a group of Khalistan extremists chanting “go back slogans” for the Congress leaders while other attendees, including children, displayed their enthusiasm by holding the Tricolour and eagerly awaiting Rahul's arrival.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at an event, in Washington.(PTI)

During an interaction with the press, an individual stood beside a poster featuring Congress leader and expressed admiration for Rahul's remarkable 145-day journey on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He praised his efforts, stating that he is making “positive contributions to the nation”.

In his latest address, the disqualified Lok Sabha MP continued his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the BJP and RSS are “incapable of looking at the future” and can only talk about the past.

At the gathering of the Indian diaspora in the Javits Centre in New York, Gandhi had said, “He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is trying to drive the car…the Indian car and he looks in the rear-view mirror. Then he does not understand why this car is crashing, not moving forward. And it’s the same idea with the BJP, with the RSS. All of them. You listen to the ministers, you listen to the Prime Minister. You will never find them talking about the future. They only talk about the past”.

Gandhi also called for Indians in the US and back home to stand up for democracy and the Indian constitution. “Modern India cannot exist without our constitution and our democracy,” he said Sunday night. He also urged a stronger partnership between India and the U.S. to offset China's influence.

