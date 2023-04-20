Poonch terror attack: Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal condole death of five soldiers

Top political leaders on Thursday extended condolences over the death of five army soldiers in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly condemned the terror attack on the army vehicle carrying the soldiers and condoled their death saying “We are united against terrorism”.

Poonch: An army vehicle in flames after a terror attack in Mendhar in Poonch district, Thursday, April 20, 2023.(PTI)

Paying tributes to fallen soldiers and extending condolences to the bereaved families, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of five soldiers in the terrorist attack was extremely saddening.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock over the death of the soldiers and called for the strongest punishment for those "behind this cowardly attack."

"Condolences to the bereaved families of our soldiers. God bless their soul," he said in a tweet.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Strongly condemn the heinous attack in Poonch. My deepest condolences to the families of the army jawans who were killed."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “The dastardly terrorist attack on an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch is highly condemnable. The whole country is united against terror.”

“Humble tribute to our brave soldiers who were martyred in this attack. The country will always be indebted to the martyrs and their families. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

Five Army personnel were killed and another was seriously injured after their vehicle caught fire following a terrorist attack in Poonch, the Army said in a statement. The deceased Army soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counterterror operations.

“Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the statement read. “The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists.”

The injured soldier is receiving treatment at the Army Hospital in Rajauri.

The Army said operations are underway to catch the perpetrators.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of five soldiers, reported ANI quoting defence officials familiar with the matter. The army jawans on the ground were reportedly keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.

