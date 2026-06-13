Rahul Gandhi launches nationwide campaign against paper leaks, jobs crisis

The Congress on Saturday announced the first phase of a nationwide campaign led by senior leader Rahul Gandhi against paper leaks, examination irregularities and unemployment, accusing the Narendra Modi government of a “systematic betrayal” of India’s youth. Rahul Gandhi is set to conduct a series of student conventions in several cities across the country over the span of a month

The month-long outreach programme, which will include student conventions across major cities, seeks accountability for recurring exam irregularities, demands the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and calls for a parliamentary discussion on the rights and future of students and job aspirants.

“The campaign will highlight the hardships faced by millions of young Indians whose futures are being repeatedly jeopardized by paper leaks, rising examination costs and the government’s failure to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment and education system,” Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Gandhi is set to conduct a series of student conventions in several cities across the country over the span of a month — starting with Kota (June 17), Allahabad (July 10), Patna (July 11) and concluding in Delhi (July 14). The conventions aim to bring together students, job aspirants, youth organisations, educators and others affected by “examination scandals.”

“Reflecting Shri Rahul Gandhi’s conviction that the aspirations of young Indians must not be sacrificed to corruption, incompetence or political indifference, the movement will seek to unite students beyond political affiliations and provide a platform for affected youth to share their experiences and demand accountability for repeated examination failures and paper leak scandals,” said the statement, which also hailed Gandhi as the “most consistent and credible advocate for India’s students and youth.”

Among the demands of the campaign will be the party’s earlier calls for the decentralisation of NEET, abolition of examination fees, and strict legal action against those involved in paper leak rackets. The party will also demand the resignation of Pradhan in a bid to seek accountability at the highest levels of government.

Further, the Congress will demand a comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the “crisis confronting India’s youth” and advocate legislative measures to protect the “interests, rights and future” of the youth. “Having repeatedly raised these issues, Shri Rahul Gandhi has made the defence of merit, fairness and the availability of equal opportunity to our youth a pressing matter of national importance,” the party said.

The campaign will call for student mobilisation through the party’s youth and student wings, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Youth Congress, Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), District Congress Committees (DCCs), and other local units across the country. It will also utilise physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings and direct engagement with students for mobilisation.