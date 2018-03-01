 Rahul Gandhi leaves for Italy to ‘surprise’ grandma on Holi | india news | Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Italy to ‘surprise’ grandma on Holi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for Italy to “surprise” his maternal grandmother

india Updated: Mar 01, 2018 20:23 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi.(PTI File Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left for Italy to “surprise” his maternal grandmother and spend the Holi weekend with her.

Announcing this on Twitter, he also extended Holi greetings to fellow citizens.

“My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug...

“Happy Holi to all of you. Have a joyful celebration,” Gandhi wrote on the microblogging website.

