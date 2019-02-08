 Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Defence ministry note proves PM Modi bypassed talks with France on Rafale, says Congress chief
Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Defence ministry note proves PM Modi bypassed talks with France on Rafale, says Congress chief

Rahul Gandhi LIVE: The Congress president targeted PM Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal. In the latest controversy, the Congress alleged that the defence ministry objected to the PMO’s ‘interference’ in the deal.

By HT Correspondent | Feb 08, 2019 10:59 IST
highlights

Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal. The Opposition has repeatedly targeted the Centre over the deal, alleging bloated prices for the fighter jets and corruption over the involvement of Reliance Defence in the deal, overlooking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

In the latest controversy, the Congress alleged that the defence ministry objected to the PMO’s ‘interference’ in the deal. Follow live updates here:

10:52 am IST

Note clearly says PM held parallel talks with France: Rahul Gandhi

Note clearly says PM bypassed defence ministry, PM held parallel talks with France: Rahul Gandhi

10:48 am IST

PM stole Rs 30,000 crore of public money: Rahul Gandhi

Hollande too had earlier claimed PM’s interference. PM stole Rs 30,000 crore of public money: Rahul Gandhi

10:46 am IST

Defence ministry note claims parallel negotiations by PMO: Rahul Gandhi

Defence ministry note claims parallel negotiations by PMO. Narendra Modi is guilty in Rafale deal. Nirmala Sitharaman lied, Modi lied. I want to speak to our jawans: Rahul Gandhi

10:42 am IST

Prime Minister directly involved in Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister directly involved in Rafale deal. According to Hindu newspaper, now it is black and white: Rahul Gandhi

10:22 am IST

Defence ministry opposed PMO’s interference in Rafale deal: Congress