Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Defence ministry note proves PM Modi bypassed talks with France on Rafale, says Congress chief
Rahul Gandhi LIVE: The Congress president targeted PM Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal. In the latest controversy, the Congress alleged that the defence ministry objected to the PMO’s ‘interference’ in the deal.
10:52 am IST
10:48 am IST
10:46 am IST
10:42 am IST
10:22 am IST
Defence ministry opposed PMO’s interference in Rafale deal: Congress
Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal. The Opposition has repeatedly targeted the Centre over the deal, alleging bloated prices for the fighter jets and corruption over the involvement of Reliance Defence in the deal, overlooking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
In the latest controversy, the Congress alleged that the defence ministry objected to the PMO’s ‘interference’ in the deal. Follow live updates here:
Note clearly says PM bypassed defence ministry, PM held parallel talks with France: Rahul Gandhi
Hollande too had earlier claimed PM’s interference. PM stole Rs 30,000 crore of public money: Rahul Gandhi
Defence ministry note claims parallel negotiations by PMO. Narendra Modi is guilty in Rafale deal. Nirmala Sitharaman lied, Modi lied. I want to speak to our jawans: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister directly involved in Rafale deal. According to Hindu newspaper, now it is black and white: Rahul Gandhi
Signed, sealed & now delivered for the whole country to see. Your lies are out in the open Modiji, the Defence Ministry clearly opposed your interference in the Rafale deal & you have single handedly undermined India's position. #ChowkidarChorHai #PakdaGayaModi pic.twitter.com/8nGic1xH4V— Congress (@INCIndia) February 8, 2019