Rahul Gandhi LIVE: Defence ministry note proves PM Modi bypassed talks with France on Rafale, says Congress chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal. The Opposition has repeatedly targeted the Centre over the deal, alleging bloated prices for the fighter jets and corruption over the involvement of Reliance Defence in the deal, overlooking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

In the latest controversy, the Congress alleged that the defence ministry objected to the PMO’s ‘interference’ in the deal. Follow live updates here:

10:52 am IST Note clearly says PM held parallel talks with France: Rahul Gandhi Note clearly says PM bypassed defence ministry, PM held parallel talks with France: Rahul Gandhi





10:48 am IST PM stole Rs 30,000 crore of public money: Rahul Gandhi Hollande too had earlier claimed PM’s interference. PM stole Rs 30,000 crore of public money: Rahul Gandhi





10:46 am IST Defence ministry note claims parallel negotiations by PMO: Rahul Gandhi Defence ministry note claims parallel negotiations by PMO. Narendra Modi is guilty in Rafale deal. Nirmala Sitharaman lied, Modi lied. I want to speak to our jawans: Rahul Gandhi





10:42 am IST Prime Minister directly involved in Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister directly involved in Rafale deal. According to Hindu newspaper, now it is black and white: Rahul Gandhi



