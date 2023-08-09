When will Rahul Gandhi speak on no-confidence motion? Speculations are…

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to start the no-confidence debate in Parliament on Tuesday, but Gaurav Gogoi did. On Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury confirmed that the Wayanad MP will speak on the no-confidence motion against the government at 12 noon. Both the days, there were some last-minute changes in the schedule and Rahul's first speech in the Lok Sabha is yet to get a confirmed date and time before he started his speech at 12.10pm on Wednesday. And if he does not speak on Wednesday, the second day of the debate, he will speak on the last day when PM Modi is also likely to address Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi returned to Parliament on Monday after his membership was reinstated. (Hindustan Times)

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to travel to Rajasthan on Wednesday -- which will be his first public meeting after getting his Lok Sabha membership back. The Rajasthan rally is scheduled at 3pm.

On Tuesday as the debate began in the Lok Sabha, it was earlier announced that Rahul Gandhi would begin the debate from the opposition's side. But as Gaurav Gogoi, who moved the no-confidence motion, started the debate, the Congress questioned the about-turn.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday morning, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said everyone was waiting to hear Rahul Gandhi as the official Twitter handle of the Congress announced that he will be the first speaker. "Now Rahul Gandhi is being called jana nayak. We have worked under Loknayak Jayaparakash Narayan. Now, jana nayak is something new. You must be aware of Bihar's Kaepoori Thakur who was called jana nayak," RS Prasad said.

Rahul Gandhi saved for the last? Here is what happened

It was a last-minute decision that instead of Rahul Gandhi Gaurav Gogoi would initiate the debate. Congress gave a letter at 11.55am, five minutes before the debate was scheduled to start -- that Gandhi would speak. But then, Gogoi started the debate. Gandhi's office was informed about the letter and the last-minute change was reportedly made by Rahul Gandhi himself.

Many theories floated about why Rahul Gandhi fielded Gogoi first. One of them said Rahul Gandhi wanted to speak on Thursday, the day when PM Modi would be present.

Another theory said Rahul Gandhi wanted Gogoi to start the debate as he moved the motion and he is also a northeast MP and the motion is based on the Manipur crisis.

