Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE updates: Gujarat HC to decide fate of Congress leader's Lok Sabha membership

Jul 07, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi defamation case verdict LIVE updates: If Gujarat HC stays conviction, it would pave the way for his reinstatement as Wayanad MP.

The Gujarat High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark on Friday. The court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak is expected to deliver the verdict at 11 am. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing disqualification from Parliament after being convicted in the Modi surname case. (PTI Photo)
  • Jul 07, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi faces other defamation cases too

    After Purnesh Modi's case in Surat in which Rahul Gandhi was convicted, several other defamation cases were filed against Rahul Gandhi. One such was filed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi. The Patna high court on July 4 stayed the proceedings of the criminal defamation case until January 12, 2023.

    The Jharkhand high court on July 4 passed an order in connection with another defamation case filed by advocate Pradeep Modi and said no coercive action should be taken against Rahul Gandhi until the next hearing on August 16.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi defamation case verdict LIVE updates: A timeline

    In May, the Gujarat high court refused to grant any interim relief to Rahul Gandhi and said the final order will be passed after the summer vacation.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:30 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi- Modi surname case live: Here's what happened till now

    On April 25, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the high court challenging the Surat sessions court order.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi- Modi surname case live: Here's what happened till now

    Rahul Gandhi approached the Surat sessions court for a stay on the conviction. On April 20, the sessions court rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea and said Rahul Gandhi, being the MP and the former chief of the country's second-largest political party, should have been more careful.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi defamation case verdict LIVE: A timeline of events

    On March 24, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha as a convicted politician can not remain a parliamentarian.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi defamation case verdict LIVE: A timeline of events

    On March 23, 2023, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a district court in Surat in the Modi surname case. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:22 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi - Modi surname case updates: What happened in last hearing?

    In May, Justice Prachchhak, while hearing Gandhi's plea, had refused to grant any interim relief saying it will pass a final order after the summer vacation, which ended three weeks back.

