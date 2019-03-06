Rahul Gandhi outlines Congress’s foreign policy stance at meet with envoys

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met 30 envoys and senior diplomats of G20 nations and neighbouring countries over lunch on Wednesday to outline their party’s foreign policy stance.

A Pakistani representative was not invited to the interaction, seen as part of the Congress party’s outreach to key players in the diplomatic community ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leaders discussed India’s concerns on cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

The Congress president made it clear to the diplomats that his party is united and committed to carry forward the fight against terror. The situation in Afghanistan, including the upcoming presidential election and talks with the Taliban, also figured in the discussions, people familiar with developments said.

Besides G20 members, envoys and senior diplomats of neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka and key Asian nations such as South Korea attended the meet, where the Congress leadership also shared its economic and political vision. Issues of regional, global, strategic and economic importance also came up at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi later said he enjoyed the exchange of ideas and looked forward to continuing the dialogue with envoys.

