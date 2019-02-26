Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah react to IAF strike on Jaish camps

Several political leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday reacted to reports of Indian Air Force fighter jets striking a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp across the Line of Control early in the morning.

Sources said the IAF used Mirage-2000 jets with laser-guided bombs causing an estimated casualty of 200-300, almost two weeks after a terror attack killed 40 CRPF soldiers in south’s Kashmir’s Pulwama ratcheting tensions between India and Pakistan.

Here is what the leaders said:

Rahul Gandhi

“I salute the pilots of the IAF,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

“We salute the @IAF_MCC for their consistent & determined effort to keep Indians safe. Jai Hind,” said the Congress from its official Twitter handle.

Union minister Rupala praises IAF

Within hours of reports of strikes by the IAF, Union minister Parshottam Rupala wrote on Twitter: “BHARAT MATA KI JAI @narendramodi AND BRAVEHEARTS OF OUR ARMY n AIRFORCE JAI HO.”

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah

“Wow, if this is true this was not a small strike by any stretch of imagination but will wait for official word, should any be forthcoming,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

“As reports of air strikes across the LoC by IAF planes gather steam looks like our defences are in the air including this airborne early warning aircraft. Appears to be patrolling the international border,” the National Conference leader said.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

“We are bombing our own territory temporarily called PoK. So no international law broken but it is in self defence (sic),” BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also posted on Twitter.

