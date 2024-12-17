Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sonia Gandhi’s personal secretary in Kerala

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to PP Madhavan, longtime personal secretary of his mother and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, who passed away in New Delhi on Monday. The mortal remains of Madhavan were brought to his native village in Thrissur district on Tuesday. (@INCJammuKashmir | Official X account)

The mortal remains of Madhavan, who died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at the age of 73, were brought to his native village of Thaikattussery in Thrissur district on Tuesday.

Gandhi, who arrived in Kochi late Monday night from Pune, travelled to Madhavan’s residence in Thrissur on Tuesday morning and offered his respects. He laid wreaths on behalf of his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi.

Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, VD Satheesan and VM Sudheeran also paid their tributes.

Also Read: Museum member’s request for letters by Nehru triggers row

Madhavan, who began his career in the Home Ministry in the early 80s, worked closely with Indira and Rajiv Gandhi too. After Rajiv’s demise and Sonia’s entry into politics, Madhavan joined her staff as personal secretary.

“(Madhavan) served the party selflessly for decades including with Rajiv Gandhi ji and will always be remembered for his service and dedication”, Venugopal wrote on X.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called Madhavan an “essential interlocutor” for all who wished to communicate with Sonia Gandhi.

“The quintessential trusted right-hand man, he served the Gandhi family from 1984 and was an essential interlocutor for all who wished to be in touch with the Chairperson. Quiet, discreet and yet candid in private, Madhavan-ji was the “go-to man” for matters personal and political at 10 Janpath. He will be widely and deeply missed,” wrote Tharoor on X.