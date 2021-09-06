Rahul Gandhi political 'cuckoo', seeks others' shoulder for politics: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday dubbed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "political cuckoo" who uses the shoulder of others for his own political agenda. The national spokesperson also accused Rahul Gandhi of posting an old picture of farmers' protest while referring to their Sunday mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, and said it is part of his politics of "spreading confusion and lies."

This comes as the Congress party is leading criticism against the ruling BJP over the farmers' protest which is continuing for more than 100 days now. Patra was speaking at a press conference in Delhi.

"The Congress party is incapable of raising ground issues," said, adding, "this is why Sonia Gandhi (interim president of Congress) holds virtual meetings with leaders of other parties while Rahul Gandhi relies on old photographs in his attempt to spread confusion for politics."

“As a cuckoo does not build her nest and seeks comfort in the nests of other birds, Rahul Gandhi also works in a similar manner,” he further said, adding, he "does not work to build his party's organisation". "It has become his habit to use others' shoulders for politics," Patra also said.

With protesting farmer unions slamming the government for not paying heed to their demands, Patra also claimed that the Modi government is dedicated to farmers and it will remain so in the future.

At the conference, Patra also took shots at the Gandhi scion over his earlier criticism against the slow pace of inoculation drive against the Covid-19. After initial hurdles, the vaccination drive in India is now gaining pace and administering millions of doses in a single day.

Over 68.75 crore people have received at least one dose of vaccination, which has reached an average daily figure of 85 lakh, he said. "Now Rahul Gandhi is not seen posting any tweet on the vaccination drive," he said.