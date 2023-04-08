Rahul Gandhi posts ‘2013 vs 2023’ groceries' price. Then adds a dash of Adani

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the BJP-ruled central government, this time over the rising inflation and posted a chart on social media comparing the price of essential items during the UPA government in 2013 with current rates. Rahul Gandhi alleged that inflation is not easing because the government's focus is on increasing the income of beleaguered billionaire Gautam Adani and protecting him from investigation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

"How will inflation come down, How will the pain of the public be visible!" Gandhi wrote on Twitter along with the chart. “The entire focus of the government is on increasing Adani's income and protecting it from investigation.”

The chart shows the steep rise in rates of flour, rice, milk, ghee, edible oil, lentils and cooking gas in the last 10 years.

Earlier today, Gandhi suggested that Congress leaders switching to BJP was a mere distraction from the Adani issue. He posted graphics that spelt out Adani by using a letter each from the names of five former Congress leaders.

“They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday!” Gandhi said in a tweet. “The question remains the same - who has ₹20,000 crore benami money in Adani's companies?”

The leaders he named in the tweet include Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy, former defence minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony, and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. While four of them have switched to BJP, Azad floated his own political front Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

Gandhi's tweet evoked a sharp response from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said it was their “decency” to not question him on the Bofors case and National Herald case. Anil K Antony hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader was speaking “like a social media cell troll”.

