‘Will be last nail in the coffin of Yogi government,’ says Randeep Singh Surjewala on lathicharge

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:55 IST

Quoting Lala Lajpat Rai, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said the baton charge on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s cavalcade will prove to be the last nail on the Yogi government’s rule in Uttar Pradesh. “Lala Lajpat Rai had said that every baton on my body will prove to be the last nail in the British empire’s coffin....the baton charge on Rahul and Priyanka’s cavalcade will prove to be the last nail on Yogi government’s rule,” the Congress spokesperson tweeted.

लाला लाजपत राय ने कहा था मेरे तन पर पड़ा लाठी का एक एक वार अंग्रेजी राज के ताबूत में आखिरी कील साबित होगा।



राहुल जी और प्रियंका जी के काफिले पर चल रहीं लाठियां भी योगी सरकार के ताबूत में आखिरी कील साबित होंगी। pic.twitter.com/cVYzJnO2A7 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 1, 2020

बाँधने मुझे तो आया है,

जंजीर बड़ी क्या लाया है?



यदि मुझे बाँधना चाहे मन,

पहले तो बाँध अनन्त गगन।



सूने को साध न सकता है,

वह मुझे बाँध कब सकता है?



न रुकेंगे, न थकेंगे, सिर्फ़ बढ़ेंगे-

न्याय, धर्म, नीति के पथ पर।#JusticeForIndiasDaughters #डरपोक_योगी — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 1, 2020

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police near Yamuna Expressway when they started marching to Hathras to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 and succumbed to the injuries on September 29 in Delhi.

The Gandhis were first stopped on their way as Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Later, they were detained. Videos of Rahul Gandhi stumbling after being pushed by police personnel have emerged on social media.