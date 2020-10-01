e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Will be last nail in the coffin of Yogi government,’ says Randeep Singh Surjewala on lathicharge

Lala Lajpat Rai had said that every baton on my body will prove to be the last nail in the British empire’s coffin, tweets Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.(PTI)
         

Quoting Lala Lajpat Rai, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said the baton charge on Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s cavalcade will prove to be the last nail on the Yogi government’s rule in Uttar Pradesh. “Lala Lajpat Rai had said that every baton on my body will prove to be the last nail in the British empire’s coffin....the baton charge on Rahul and Priyanka’s cavalcade will prove to be the last nail on Yogi government’s rule,” the Congress spokesperson tweeted.

 
 

On Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police near Yamuna Expressway when they started marching to Hathras to meet the family members of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 and succumbed to the injuries on September 29 in Delhi.

The Gandhis were first stopped on their way as Section 144 has been imposed in the area. Later, they were detained. Videos of Rahul Gandhi stumbling after being pushed by police personnel have emerged on social media.

