Rahul Gandhi questioned over 12 hours on 5th day in National Herald case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over 12 hours on Tuesday, the fifth day of his appearance in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

According to officials familiar with the matter, Tuesday’s questioning started at around 11.15am and 52-year-old Gandhi took a half-hour break around 8pm before returning for questioning.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent almost 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings, with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the central government alleging that Gandhi was being targeted due to his “vocalness” against the government in power and to divert attention from the newly launched Agnipath scheme.

Addressing a press conference, Congress parliamentarian Abhishek Singhvi said: “He has been called to distract the nation’s attention… to make sure issues that deserve attention, be it Agnipath, be it price rise, be it unemployment, remain camouflaged...” Singhvi added.

He added, “Rahul Gandhi has been a consistent unwavering voice against the BJP and therefore the harassment of Rahul Gandhi is an act of utter revenge, retribution, retaliation, reprisal and reverberation.”

BJP spokesperson Tok Vadakkan said, “This is surprising. Even before the Agnipath announcement, Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the ED… Now, they are trying to cover up for Rahul Gandhi through this Agnipath issue.”