Rahul Gandhi reacts to Wayanad landslides: ‘Will request Union ministers to…’

Former Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the landslides in the Kerala district, in which several people are still trapped and missing. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also said he would request Union ministers to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad.

“I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi also spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Wayanad district collector, assuring them of any assistance needed for the relief work.

“I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts…I will speak to Union Ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad,” the former Wayanad MP added.

Gandhi also urged all the UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.

At least 19 people died, and hundreds of others are still feared to be trapped and missing after massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad district on Tuesday morning. The incident reportedly took place around 3:49 am.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that 250 members of the fire and rescue, civil defence, NDRF, and local emergency response teams are involved in the rescue operations. An additional team of NDRF and two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move to Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts.

Along with this, two Air Force helicopters, a Mi-17, and an ALH, will also be coordinating the rescue operations.

CM Vijayan, in a statement issued by his office, said the operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities. The state health department has also opened a control room and issued two numbers that those in need of emergency assistance can contact - 9656938689 and 8086010833.