Rahul Gandhi's allegations against PM Modi baseless, shameless, says BJP

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress itself was involved in "big scams" which "tarnished" the image of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Rahul Gandhi shows PM Modi's poster with Adani in LS, Speaker reacts - WATCH

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Gandhi linked the massive rise in the business fortunes and personal wealth of businessman Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014, as he launched a sharp attack on the BJP dispensation over the Adani issue.

"Rahul Gandhi made baseless, shameless and reckless allegations against PM Modi," Prasad told reporters outside Parliament.

"The Congress and its leaders were involved in all those big scams which tarnished the image of India," he added.

Prasad also referred to the National Herald case and the AgustaWestland scam case to attack the Gandhi family. "It's time to revive the memory of Rahul Gandhi on corruption."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and her son-in-law Robert Vadra "are on bail".

Read here: India sends search and rescue teams to Turkey, relief material to Syria

The Congress party is based on the twin pillars of corruption and protecting the corrupt, he said.

"Corruption and giving protection to the corrupt have been the history of Rahul Gandhi and his family," Prasad said.